NEW YORK Puerto Rican hip hop band Calle 13 led the Latin Grammy nominations on Wednesday with a record 10 nods, sharing the spotlight for top awards along with Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Shakira.

Calle 13, who have won Latin Grammys in previous years, were nominated for best album, song and record of the year among other categories stemming from their album, "Entren Los Que Quieran."

Also nominated for album of the year are prominent Latin names Alex, Jorge Y Lena for "Alex, Jorge Y Lena," Franco De Vita for "En Primera Fila," Enrique Iglesias for "Euphoria" and Shakira for "Sale El Sol."

Record of the year nominations went to "Latinoamerica" by Calle 13, "Tan Solo Tu" by Franco De Vita with Alejandra Guzman, "Gritar" by Luis Fonsi, "Golpes En El Corazon" by Los Tigres Del Norte and "Lo Mejor De Mi Vida Eres Tu" by Ricky Martin featuring Natalia Jimenez.

The 39-year-old Martin, who has been touring in support of his album "Musica + Alma + Sexo," was also nominated for song of the year for "Lo Mejor De Mi Vida Eres Tu," along with Marco Antonio Solis for "A Donde Vamos A Parer," Calle 13 for "Latinoamerica," Jorge Drexler for "Que El Soneto Nos Tome Por Sorpresa" and Pablo Alboran for "Solamente Tu."

Alboran also was nominated for best new artist along with Max Capote, Paula Fernandes, Il Volo and Sie7e.

The Latin Grammy awards will be handed out at a televised gala event in Las Vegas on November 10.

