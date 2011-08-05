Rapper Lil Wayne poses on arrival at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California in this February 13, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES Rapper Lil Wayne has been slapped with a $15 million lawsuit by a Georgia company that claims he stole the song "BedRock," according to a lawsuit filed in New York.

Georgia-based production company Done Deal Enterprises accuses the rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Carter, of copyright infringement for the song that Done Deal claims it created in 2009.

The lawsuit, filed in District Court for the Southern District of New York on July 29, also names Universal Music Group, Cash Money Records and Young Money Entertainment as defendants.

"BedRock" also features singers Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lloyd, and it reached No. 2 on Billboard's charts in 2010.

Lil Wayne, who was released from jail in November last year after serving time on a gun possession charge, has been ordered to appear in court on October12.

(Reporting and writing by Carly Mayberry; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)