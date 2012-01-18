LOS ANGELES Rapper and "NCIS: Los Angeles" actor LL Cool J will be the first official host of the Grammy Awards in seven years, the Recording Academy said on Wednesday.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of music's biggest night," said the two-time Grammy award winning host.

"I will always have fond memories of my first Grammy Awards and to now be hosting the Grammy show, in the company of so many other incredible artists, is a dream come true."

LL Cool J, who has been the host of the Grammy nominations concert since its first live broadcast in 2008, is the first emcee of the awards program since 2005 when Queen Latifah headlined. Since then, music's biggest night has foregone a host.

The "Mama Said Knock You Out" rapper will lead a star-studded line-up of performances, including country singers Jason Aldean and Taylor Swift, pop singer Kelly Clarkson, rockers The Foo Fighters, R&B singer Bruno Mars and first-time performer, rapper Nicki Minaj.

Kanye West is currently leading the nominations with seven nods, followed by the Foo Fighters, Mars and British singer Adele, who all have six nominations.

The 54th annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 12 in Los Angeles, and broadcast live on CBS.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)