Madonna performs during the halftime show with Nicki Minaj (L) and M.I.A. in the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (TheWrap.com) - While phoning into Ryan Seacrest's morning radio show on Friday, Madonna blasted M.I.A. for flipping the bird during their Super Bowl halftime performance.

"I was really surprised," the Queen of Pop told Seacrest. "I didn't know anything about it. I wasn't happy about it. I understand it's punk rock and everything, but to me there was such a feeling of love and good energy and positivity, it seemed negative. It's such a teenager, irrelevant thing to do ... what was the point? It was just out of place."

For those that missed the live event -- all four of you -- Madonna, having ditched her late-blooming British accent, performed during the halftime show, donning her take on a cowgirl outfit and pompoms. During the performance, M.I.A., the 36-year-old resident of ritzy Los Angeles enclave Brentwood, raised her middle finger.

The Parents Television Council was horrified, and both the NFL and NBC, which aired the game, apologized. The NFL blamed NBC for not censoring it, while NBC reminded the NFL who booked the guest.

Now we can add Madonna to the list of those upset.

How can you blame her? She's never done anything obscene, offensive or controversial.

Sure, there was the time she made out with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at MTV's Video Music Awards. No crime there, just some steamy girl-on-girl action on a network primarily catering to teenagers.

There was her book, titled "Sex," filled with sexually provocative images. At least it was in black-and-white, so how provocative could it be?

There was the album "Erotica" with songs titled "Deeper and Deeper" and "Bad Girl," but those are just euphemisms.

There was her "erotic thriller" titled "Body of Evidence," which no one saw.

The time she said "f***" 13 times on "The Late Show with David Letterman."

Oh, and there was "W.E." Well, nothing graphic there, just underwhelming.

We should stop there, but keep wagging that finger, Madonna.