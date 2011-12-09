LOS ANGELES Michael Buble continued his reign at the top of the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday with "Christmas," as Bruno Mars' single "It Will Rain" took the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 chart.

Jazz-pop singer Buble's festive holiday CD, featuring old classics such as "White Christmas" as well as the singer's own song "Cold December Night," held the top position for the second straight week, selling 293,000 copies and passing the one million sales mark since its release in October.

British singer Adele, who received six Grammy nominations last week, saw her album "21" climb the chart from No. 7 to No. 2, as it was announced that it had officially become the U.K.'s top-selling CD of the 21st century.

Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber's "Under The Mistletoe" holiday set also climbed the chart to No. 3, while Drake's "Take Care" held steady at No. 4 and Nickelback's "Here And Now" round out the top five.

Singer Bruno Mars, who also secured six Grammy nominations last week, took the top spot on the digital songs chart with "It Will Rain," the lead single from "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1," edging out Rihanna's "We Found Love" featuring Calvin Harris at No. 2 and last week's top single, LMFAO's "Sexy And I Know It" at No. 3.

Jay-Z and Kanye West's single "Ni**as In Paris" jumped from No. 17 to No. 5 on the digital songs chart, just behind Flo Rida's "Good Feeling" at No. 4, after the duo performed the track during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, broadcasted on CBS on November 29.

While album sales fell by 1.72 million this week after last week's Thanksgiving weekend sales boost, new releases from late singer Amy Winehouse, The Black Keys, T-Pain and The Roots are expected to impact the chart next week.

(Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)

(This story corrects paragraphs 5,6, for digital songs chart, not Hot 100)