LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Psst -- wanna buy the bed that Michael Jackson died in?

First off, you're sick. Secondly, you'll soon have your chance!

Julien's Auctions is holding a live auction featuring items from the deceased King of Pop's former Holmby Hills residence next month. Among the many items up for bid? The bed that Jackson passed away in at the age of 50 on June 25, 2009, TMZ reports.

Hopefully, the bed's been changed -- and possibly exorcised -- in the ensuing two and a half years.

Also going on the block at the auction, which will be held at Jackson's former home December 17: artwork by the likes of Maurice Utrillo, Ludolf Bakhuysen and Abraham Hulk; George Smith-upholstered sofas; and "a fancy burlwood Victorian Revival Style armoire."

One person who's not likely to be in attendance at the auction: Jackson's former physician, Conrad Murray, who on Monday was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after administering propofol to the singer in that very same bed. Murray, who was denied bail, is currently awaiting sentencing on November 29.

For those who can't scrape up a few grand to purchase the bone-chilling piece of show-biz memorabilia, the items will be on display free to the public at the Julien's Auctions gallery in Beverly Hills beginning December 12.