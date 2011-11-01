NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - MTV's O Music Awards 2 took over parts of West Hollywood on Monday, using performances from the likes of Robyn and the Flaming Lips to not only excite the Halloween-focused crowd there, but also lure in fans from across the world.

MTV streamed the second edition of the digital music awards across Viacom Music Group websites (including MTV.com and VH1.com), doubling the number of streams from the inaugural event and drawing 22.3 million votes from fans.

Those fans cast votes for the likes of Bjork, who won the "Digital Genius Award", Adam Lambert, who won "Must Follow Artist on Twitter," and Nirvana, which won "Best Vintage Viral Video."

Given his honor, it was no surprise that Lambert responded on Twitter: "Wow! Won @MTV Must Follow Artist on Twitter! omusicawards.com only thanks to all of YOU! Thanks!!! The support means so much! #MTVOMA."

It wasn't just musical artists taking home the hardware. Spotify won "Most Addictive Social Music Service" while The Needle Drop won the "Beyond the Blog Award."

The show began Sunday night as MTV gathered participants to try and break the Guinness World Record for Longest Dance Party, which was also used to raise money for organizations like GLAAD, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation. The team dance, staged at the Roxy, not only broke the record, but it also raised more than $32,000.

When the party raged on into Monday, Swedish pop star Robyn performed, as did the Flaming Lips. Yoko Ono came out to introduce the Oklahoma alternative rock band, which performed its own electronic, psychedelic take on the Beatles "Revolution" as a tribute to the late Steve Jobs.