NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Bruno Mars, who is up for four Video Music Awards including "Video of the Year" will also perform on the show, MTV announced Thursday.

The VMAs appearance will add to an impressive list of 2011 accomplishments, which also include his multi-platinum debut album, "Doo-Wops & Hooligans"; his co-writing, producing and performing assistance on B.o.B's "Nothin' On You," Travis McCoy's "Billionaire" and Cee Lo Green's "F--- You"; as well as his own hit singles, "Just The Way You Are," "Grenade" and "The Lazy Song."

"We're thrilled to have Bruno Mars bring his exceptional talent to the VMA stage," said Amy Doyle, executive producer of the awards show. "He is one of the most exciting live performers today and with his artistic versatility, he will undoubtedly deliver a standout performance."

Mars joins previously announced performers Adele, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown and Young the Giant.

MTV also announced that it has added a few more presenters into the mix. Welcome aboard, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Odd Future, Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and Rick Ross.

The "2011 MTV Video Music Awards" will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, August 28 at 9 p.m. EDT.