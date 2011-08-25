NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Jon Stewart has signed on to host a Q&A with two surviving members of Nirvana and producer Butch Vig for "SiriusXM's Town Hall with Nirvana," a radio special set to air Saturday, September 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

Not coincidentally, September 24 also happens to be the 20th anniversary of the Seattle grunge band's legendary "Nevermind," which is arguably the most influential album of the past two decades.

The two-hour session will be recorded in New York in front of a studio audience. "The Daily Show" host will grill Nirvana drummer Grohl and bassist Novoselic, as well as "Nevermind" producer Vig, about recording the landmark album with frontman Kurt Cobain, who committed suicide in 1994. Attendees and SiriusXM subscribers will also be able to ask the panelists questions.

To make the tribute even more monumental, SiriusXM will also launch the limited-run Nirvana-only channel Nevermind Radio on September 23 at 3 p.m.

Along with the "Town Hall" event, the channel will air music from the band's entire catalog and recordings of celebrities offering their thoughts about the band's legacy.

Nevermind Radio will be discontinued on Wednesday, September 28, at 12 a.m. ET.

