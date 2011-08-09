LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - More than 150 independent record labels were dealt a huge blow on Monday night, when a facility owned by Sony Digital Audio Disc Corporation was destroyed in a fire that resulted from the riots that have torn through England in the past three days.

According to the BBC, the facility, in the London borough of Enfield, served as the main headquarters for U.K. music distributor Pias, which handles stock for independent labels such as 4AD, Sub Pop, Domino, Warp and XL.

Pias acknowledged the damage in a statement on its Web site on Tuesday, noting, "Pias is working closely with Sony DADC, who are implementing their emergency plans. Pias's UK offices in London and all other areas of our business are unaffected. More information will be communicated shortly to all our labels and partners."

Meanwhile, the labels whose stock was stored in the facility have been left struggling with the blow. One label, Memphis Industries -- which handles acts such Tokyo Police Club and The Go! Team -- said in a tweet that they've been "devastated" by the blaze.

"So all the stock we got left is sitting in our office. Devastated is the word," the label said. "Thoughts go out to all other Pias labels too."

A Sony spokesperson told TheWrap that the blaze was reported at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Though the blaze has been brought under control, but because of the smoke levels, no one can enter the facility to fully assess the destruction.

"We are unable to confirm the extent of the damage or the cause until the fire is fully extinguished and a full investigation can be carried out by authorities," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that it will likely be at least until midday Wednesday before anyone can enter the facility to assess the damage.