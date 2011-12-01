NEW YORK Musicians Jackson Browne and Third Eye Blind serenaded a small group of tourists, police, fans and Occupy Wall Street activists on Thursday in a stark contrast to the noisy encampment that police evicted two weeks ago.

The small, festive crowd of several dozen stood in the center of New York City's Zuccotti Park, leaning in to hear the acoustic set.

Few expressed affiliation with Occupy Wall Street, the group that drew international attention to the park in Lower Manhattan with protests against inequities in the U.S. economic system.

Browne and Third Eye Blind are among the musicians recording a benefit album for the Occupy Wall Street movement. Lucinda Williams, Toots and the Maytals, and Yo La Tengo will also be featured on the compilation, called "Occupy This Album."

