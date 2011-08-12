LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Three teenagers have been arrested for the riotous fire that tore through Sony's Digital Audio Disc Corporation warehouse in north London Monday, destroying more than 1.5 million CDs, BBC reports.

Scotland Yard police told the BBC that two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old have been charged with violent disorder and arson. Two of the three remain in custody -- one of the 17-year-olds has posted bail.

The center was used as a location for storage of DVDs, Blu-rays, and PlayStation Portable game discs. The Enfield facility also served as the main headquarters for UK music distributor Pias, which handles stock for independent labels such as 4AD, Sub Pop, Domino, Warp and XL.

While larger firms, such as Beggars, have additional CD stock in other locations, smaller labels such as Memphis Industries may be out of luck. Memphis Industries, which handles acts such Tokyo Police Club and The Go! Team -- said in a Tuesday tweet:

"So all the stock we got left is sitting in our office. Devastated is the word," the label said. "Thoughts go out to all other Pias labels too."

With parts of the building still smoldering, many building inhabitants have yet to assess their damage. The BBC reported that it took 40 firefighters to tackle the blaze.

In the wake of the fire, Pias and the Association of Independent Music are teaming up for a fund that will help labels get back on their feet.

"I am very confident that our combined efforts will result in the smallest interruption to our collective business," Pias' Kenny Gates said in a statement.