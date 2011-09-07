Singer Nick Jonas waves to the audience after performing on ABC's ''Good Morning America'' in New York August 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Nick Jonas is heading back to the Great White Way.

The Jonas Brothers guitarist, who lately has been returning to his stage roots in productions of "Les Miserables" and "Hairspray," has signed on for the lead role in the Broadway Production of "How to Succeed in Show Business Without Really Trying."

The tween sensation made the announcement on his Twitter account Wednesday, writing, "It's official. I'm coming back to Broadway ... So excited and honored to play the role of J. Pierrepont Finch in 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying' next year!"

Jonas will inherit the role of the ambitious window-washer from "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe, who assumed the part in March and will vacate the revival of the show on January 1. According to MTV, Jonas will begin his run in the part on January 24 and hold the gig until July 1 of next year. "Glee" star Darren Criss will serve as interim star in the production between Radcliffe and Jonas.

Though more recently known as a Disney pop star, the 18-year-old Jonas began his career in live theater at the age of 7, performing in such Broadway productions as "Annie Get Your Gun," "A Christmas Carol" and "Beauty and the Beast."