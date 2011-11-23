LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Country-music act Sugarland will likely have to face the music in court over a tragic accident that occurred prior to the group's planned performance at the Indiana State Fair on August 13.

A lawsuit was filed in Marion County, Indiana, on Tuesday on behalf of the victims of a stage collapse that occurred when a severe, windy thunderstorm sent steel scaffolding plummeting into the crowd below.

Seven people died in the incident, while the suit says that more than 40 others were injured.

Read the full lawsuit here.

The suit -- which names several other defendants including Live Nation Worldwide, Dave Lucas Entertainment Group, and the International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees -- claims that Sugarland "had supervisory authority and discretion" over the stage size and lighting system, along with other aspects of the stage set-up, and "failed or refused to cancel the Sugarland concert despite inclement weather."

"Unfortunately, this tragedy could have been prevented if the responsible parties had been concerned about the concertgoers that night," Mario Massillamany, attorney for some of the plaintiffs, said.

Plaintiff Lisa Hite, who was in an area near the front of the stage referred to as the Sugar Pit, added that her injuries "have left me unable to provide for my family ... The financial and emotional strain this has caused has left a lasting impact on my family."

The suit seeks unspecified damages that include medical expenses, funeral expenses, loss of future earnings and support and loss of love and companionship, and attorneys' fees.

A representative for Sugarland did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for comment.