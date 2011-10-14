LOS ANGELES Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift was named Billboard's woman of the year on Tuesday, becoming the youngest artist ever to receive the honor.

The 21 year-old country-pop crossover artist has won four Grammys and her five-time platinum selling album "Speak Now" has been one of 2011's biggest sellers in the United States. Eleven of the 14 tracks made their way onto the Billboard Hot 100 charts in a single week earlier this year.

Billboard editorial director Bill Werde said Swift's music and songwriting had transcended all genres of music.

"At the young age of 21, Taylor has already made a major impact on music and has been an incredible role model for aspiring singers/songwriters and young women everywhere. I look forward to watching her career continue to flourish in the years to come," Werde said.

Swift's 2008 album "Fearless" captured both the heartache and thrills of first love and remains the longest-running No.1 album by a female country artist in the history of the Billboard 200 album charts.

Her overall worldwide sales now exceed 20 million albums and 40 million song downloads, Billboard said.

Swift will be presented with the award at the 2011 Billboard Women in Music event on December 2 in New York.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Edited by Bob Tourtellotte)