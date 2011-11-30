NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - MTV is throwing its muscle behind the The Black Keys in anticipation of their upcoming album "El Camino," planning a multiplatform celebration for the album's launch.

With "El Camino" hitting stores December 6, MTV will air daily interstitial content titled "MTV2's 120 Minutes Road to Release: The Black Keys" starting this week on MTV 2, as well as a livestream of the album release concert in New York on December 5.

While the 18-and-under set may now think of MTV as the network for reality programs like "Jersey Shore" and "The Real World," music plays a larger role on its other channels and its cross-platform initiatives.

"MTV has the incomparable ability to harness the power of our television and digital screens to connect fans with the artists they love," Amy Doyle, Executive Vice President of Music and Talent Programming Strategy for MTV, said. "We've been supporters of The Black Keys since 2003 and are very excited to celebrate the release of their highly anticipated new album by bringing it to their fans through multiple screens."

The interstitials will offer exclusive content such as interviews with the duo of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, along with their band. The band will also sit down with host Matt Pinfield for a long-form interview Friday December 16. The concert will take place at New York's Webster Hall and be available at MTV Hive.

The Akron, Ohio-based duo released their first album in 2002 and have gradually built a larger following, ultimately netting a pair Grammy Awards for 2010's "Brothers." Based on that album, Auerbach and Carney played major sets at festivals such as Bonnaroo and Coachella.

Five songs from their latest offering became available on the band's website Tuesday.

