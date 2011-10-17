LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - These are difficult times for rappers' health. First Rick Ross suffered not one, but two seizures Friday while traveling to a concert in Memphis. Then, on Saturday, Tone Loc collapsed during a performance in Atlanta.

Loc's manager told TheWrap that the rapper -- real name, Anthony Terrell Smith -- "is exhausted after performing many shows in the last few months." After a brief hospitalization, however, the "Wild Thing" and "Funky Cold Medina" star "is fine now."

This isn't the first time that Smith, 45, has succumbed to tour fatigue. In 2009, the rapper collapsed during a Pensacola, Fla., performance. At the time, his manager said that flight delays and heat caused the collapse. In December 2010, Loc was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Los Angeles, though the manager told TMZ that the incident was due to a seizure Smith had suffered.

Earlier this month, Smith pleaded no contest to domestic violence and weapons charges, stemming from an alleged June incident with the mother of one of his children. He received one day in county jail, three years' probation, plus community service and anger-management classes.