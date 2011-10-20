LOS ANGELES R&B artist T-Pain announced on Thursday that his upcoming album "rEVOLVEr" will be released on December 6, in time for the holiday season.

"rEVOLVEr" will be the fourth studio album released by the rapper/singer, and will include the platinum-selling "Best Love Song" featuring Chris Brown, and T-Pain's current single "5 O'Clock", featuring Lily Allen and Wiz Khalifa.

"rEVOLVEr is drawn from seven albums' worth of material," said T-Pain in a statement released by RCA Record Co. "There are so many different things on this album. I couldn't settle on what I wanted to include, but the final result I think will really hit all of my fans and different audiences."

Grammy-winning T-Pain, known for his use of auto-tune in his previous albums, said he would be staying away from using the voice-modying effect on his new album, in an interview with Billboard Magazine earlier this year.

The Florida native first entered the charts with his debut album, "Rapper Ternt Sanga" in 2005, and followed up with "Epiphany" in 2007, which featured his U.S. chart-topping single "Buy U a Drank," and his platinum-selling third album "Thr33 Ringz" in 2008.

T-Pain is currently supporting singer Chris Brown on his "F.A.M.E." tour until November.

