Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

ASUNCION Steven Tyler, the lead singer of rock band Aerosmith, had a "small accident" on Tuesday that forced him to postpone a planned show in Paraguay by one day, a spokesman for the local concert organizers said.

Tyler received stitches and had emergency dental work done during a nearly four-hour stay at the La Costa medical center in Paraguay's capital, according to a hospital statement. He was in good condition when discharged.

The 63-year-old frontman reportedly suffered cuts to his face and lost two of his teeth after falling in his hotel bathroom, the country's largest newspaper ABC said.

Aerosmith planned to perform in the poor South American nation of Paraguay on Tuesday during a tour through Latin America.

"Mr. Tyler had a small accident that prevents him from staging the concert tonight," Marcelo Antunez, a spokesman for the local concert organizers, told reporters.

"He is fine, he's in his hotel but he's not able to do the concert," Antunez said, adding the show would be postponed until Wednesday.

Nicolas Garzia, whose firm organized the Paraguay gig, said via Twitter that Tyler had been dehydrated and was suffering gastrointestinal problems.

A man who identified himself as Gustavo Perez, a bellboy at the Bourbon hotel near Asuncion, told local radio that Tyler slipped when he was taking a shower and "had a nasty fall."

Two years ago, Tyler broke his shoulder after falling off the stage during a concert in South Dakota, forcing the group to scrap the rest of its North American tour that summer.

(Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Sandra Maler)