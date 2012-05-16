DENVER Drummer Eddie Fisher of the alternative rock band OneRepublic was arrested in Denver on Tuesday on suspicion of assault, disturbing the peace and destruction of private property, police said.

There was no immediate word from authorities on what led to the arrest, but Fisher, 38, was being held without bond at the Denver city jail, according to the Denver Sheriff's Office.

Denver police spokesman Sonny Jackson said the musician was taken into custody Tuesday morning but he had no details on the circumstances of the case.

Fisher was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

He grew up in Southern California, but his band has spent recent years based in Colorado.

OneRepublic's frontman and composer is Ryan Tedder, who has also gained notice as a songwriter for other artists, such as Blake Lewis and Hilary Duff.

The group has scored hits with the songs "Stop and Stare" and "Apologize," the latter selling a record-shattering 4.3 million digital downloads in the United States alone, the most ever for a single in America. "Apologize" also went platinum in other countries and broke airplay records in Britain.

The band's first album, "Dreaming Out Loud," debuted in 2007, followed by "Waking Up" in 2009.

(Reporting and writing by Keith Coffman; editing by Steve Gorman, Alex Dobuzinskis and Todd Eastham)