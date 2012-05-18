Van Halen perform at Tiger Jam XI in Las Vegas April 19, 2008. Tiger Jam, an AT&T sponsored event, is a fundraiser for the Tiger Woods Foundation which funds a variety of youth programs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Rock band Van Halen on Thursday postponed more than 30 concert dates of their U.S. summer tour, leading to speculation the "Runnin' with the Devil" group was feuding again.

The band's official website, van-halen.com, took down all its dates after June 26, listing only 15 more shows, ending in New Orleans. Closely-watched fan site, Van Halen News Desk, said 31 dates had been postponed, starting on July 7 in Uncasville, Connecticut and ending on September 25 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

A spokeswoman for the group had no official statement about the postponements and declined further comment. The band began the current tour in mid-February.

Rolling Stone said a source with knowledge of the tour told the magazine, "the band is arguing like mad. They are fighting." But that could not be confirmed and throughout its current tour there have been no public reports of the band mates arguing.

But if they are, it would not be the first time.

Van Halen was among the biggest rock acts of the late 1970s and early 1980s with hits like "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love," "Jump," "Panama" and "Hot for Teacher."

When they were at the height of their fame, however, lead singer David Lee Roth had a falling out with the rest of the band members, and Sammy Hagar was brought in to join bothers Eddie and Alex Van Halen and Michael Anthony.

Over the years, the band's makeup changed and this past January, they announced a new tour and album with Roth singing, marking Van Halen's first full album with Roth since their "1984" CD was released on December 31, 1983.

Anthony, the original bassist, has been replaced by Wolfgang Van Halen, Eddie's son, for the current tour.

Roth has rejoined the band before, once for a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1996 and a second time to tour in 2007-2008. Interestingly, the posting on Van Halen News Desk - vnhd.com - noted the tour dates were "postponed, not canceled," and that the 2007-2008 tour also had postponed dates that were ultimately rescheduled.

The abrupt postponements also raise questions about guitarist Eddie Van Halen's health. In 2000, he began treatment for cancer in his tongue, but after later surgery, he was declared cancer-free in May 2002.

