NEW YORK With frontman David Lee Roth back on board, American rock group Van Halen released Monday their first single and video with the flamboyant frontman in 27 years.

The black and white video for the new song, "Tattoo," from the band's upcoming album, "A Different Kind of Truth," shows Roth and the Van Halen brothers, Eddie and Alex, performing on stage complete with a trademark guitar solo, and Roth, now 57, singing and dancing.

Roth returned to touring with Van Halen in 2007 after leaving in 1985 for a solo career that included the hit remake of the Beach Boys classic, "California Girls."

The new album will be the first for the rock group, whose first album "Van Halen" was released in 1978, in 14 years. The group was admitted into the Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

The group produced such hits as "Jump."

