LOS ANGELES Whitney Houston's last recording - a new duet with "American Idol" winner Jordin Sparks - was released on Monday ahead of the singer's upcoming film, "Sparkle."

"Celebrate," produced by R. Kelly for "Sparkle" which will hit movie theaters on August 17, was recorded by Houston shortly before her sudden death aged 48 in February.

The uptempo track features disco beats and a positive message, as Sparks and Houston sing lyrics such as "I'm going to celebrate, celebrate you." Sparks throws in "We love you Whitney" at the end of the song.

Sparks on Sunday delivered a heart-felt tribute to Houston at the Billboard Music Awards. She sang a rousing rendition of "I Will Always Love You," before presenting a posthumous award to Houston's teenage daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.

"Sparkle," a remake of the 1976 film of the same name, tells the story of three sisters who become Motown stars who have to deal with the pressures of fame. Houston plays Sparks' mother.

The role was Houston's comeback to the big screen after a 15-year hiatus from acting in movies like "The Bodyguard" and "The Preacher's Wife". It will be Sparks' first leading movie role.

Houston was found dead in a Beverly Hills hotel bathtub on February 11 from what authorities said was accidental drowning brought on by cocaine use and heart disease.

