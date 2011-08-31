Singer Will.i.am of the group Black Eyed Peas reacts as he meets youths of the 20th district of Paris, June 25, 2011 as part of the Paris Hip Hop festival. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Hulu's new foray into original content, Morgan Spurlock's series "A Day in the Life," follows an influential person for 24 hours and boils his or her day down to 22 minutes. So it's not surprising that the latest edition captures will.i.am's reason for being in mere seconds.

The Black Eyed Peas frontman explains why he does what he does -- besides the millions of dollars -- in a backseat interview for the show.

Watch, at the link below, to learn, finally, what force inspired "I Gotta Feeling": here