LOS ANGELES, March 23 (TheWrap) - Fergie has just made the pool of potential "X Factor" judges smaller by one.

The Black Eyed Peas songstress (born Stacy Ann Ferguson) told Access Hollywood that while there were "talks" about her joining Simon Cowell's show, she has no interest for now.

"I know there were talks last season and this season," the singer said. "But it's just not — Simon said before, timing is everything and it's not the right time for me."

The "My Humps" songstress added, "I mean, I love Simon and I love the show. It's just that last year, nor this year, do I have the time to commit to that sort of commitment because I would be somebody who would really throw myself into it, as I do with all my projects ... It's just not fair to the contestants and their careers -- that's their career -- to not be full in."

Following the conclusion of the show's first season, Cowell fired host Steve Jones and judges Nicole Scherzinger and Paula Abdul. Since then, a number of names have been mentioned as possible replacements, including Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey and Britney Spears.

TheWrap exclusively reported earlier this month that Spears turned down a $10 million offer to judge because she wants $20 million.

(Editing By Jill Serjeant)