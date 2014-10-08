LONDON Oct 8 The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra,
which acknowledged decades after the fact that many of its
players had been Nazi party members, will use a $1 million grant
to digitalise and find a new home for its archives, it was
announced on Wednesday.
The announcement by the orchestra's management was made in
Stockholm where the orchestra was to officially receive the
grant from the Birgit Nilsson Foundation. The foundation is
endowed by the late Swedish dramatic soprano and is said to be
the "most generous prize in the world of classical music".
The selection of the VPO for the prize was announced in
April, but the use to which the money would be put was decided
by unanimous vote of the orchestra members, Clemens Hellsberg,
who has stepped down as the orchestra's first archivist, said.
"I am happy that the orchestra decided in this way because
it means there is an awareness of the importance of history,"
Hellsberg said in a telephone interview from Stockholm.
Hellsberg said the orchestra's history encompassed
everything it had done since its founding in 1842, including
giving the premieres of symphonies by Bruckner and Brahms, as
well as falling under the influence of Hitler from 1938 to 1945.
The orchestra's New Year's concerts, which are broadcast
around the world every year, are said to have been founded in
1939 with the enthusiastic support of Nazi Propaganda Minister
Joseph Goebbels. By 1942, the year of the orchestra's
centennial, almost half its players were Nazi party members.
For years, though, access to the archives was tightly
controlled and Hellsberg was one of the first to be able to
properly research the materials it contains.
"For us it is a moral issue to present our own past," he
said.
Andreas Grossbauer, the orchestra's president, said the
present location of the archives was too small and that a new
one would be found in Vienna.
"We want to change and open up more and digitalise the
archives and have some space for students or for whoever wants
to come and study about the history of the Vienna Philharmonic.
Of course it will take some time, but I think this is very
important for us," Grossbauer said.
The prize will be awarded in the presence of Sweden's King
Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and will include a performance
by the Vienna Philharmonic under the baton of Riccardo Muti.
"Birgit Nilsson loved working with this orchestra, and we
know that this choice would have pleased her greatly," Rutbert
Reisch, president of the Birgit Nilsson Foundation, said in a
statement.
The previous winners of the prize, which is awarded roughly
every three years, are opera singer Placido Domingo in 2009 and
Muti in 2011.
