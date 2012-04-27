LONDON, April 27 Record label XL was the big winner at the Music Week Awards late on Thursday, picking up four prizes mainly for its work on Adele's chart-topping "21".

At a ceremony in central London, music business publication Music Week honoured XL Recordings with the A & R Award, the artist marketing campaign prize for 21 and the best record company award.

Richard Russell, XL Recordings boss, also picked up the outstanding contribution prize, while Adele turned up to present her manager Jonathan Dickins with his manager of the year award.

XL, which is independent but dubbed a "mini-major" by the music trade after it's huge success with Adele and other acts, began in 1989 as a specialist rave label.

The big breakthrough came in 1997 with The Prodigy's hit album "The Fat of the Land", which reached number one in 26 countries including the United States.

The label branched out to other genres, signing artists like Dizzee Rascal, The White Stripes and, crucially, Adele.

The British singer's second album "21" has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide, earned her a raft of major music awards and turned her into one of the biggest names in pop.

Among the other winners on the night was BBC's Radio 6 programme, which picked up the radio station and radio show awards, the latter going to DJ Steve Lamacq.

Following is a list of the main Music Week Awards:

- Live Music Venue: 02 Shepherd's Bush Empire

- A&R Award: XL Recordings

- Manager Of The Year: Jonathan Dickins, September Management

- Publisher of the Year - Singles: EMI Music Publishing

- Publisher of the Year - Albums: Universal Music Publishing

- Independent Publisher: Kobalt

- High Street Retail Brand: HMV

- Online Retail Brand: iTunes

- Independent Retailer: Sound it Out Records

- Non-Retail Digital Music Service: Spotify

- Radio Station: 6Music

- Radio Show: Steve Lamacq, 6Music

- TV Show Featuring Music: Later ... with Jools Holland

- Promotions Team: Atlantic

- Sales Team: PIAS

- Distribution Team: Proper Distribution

- Catalogue Marketing Campaign: Rhino for The Smiths Complete

- Artist Marketing Campaign: XL Recordings for 21 by Adele

- PR Campaign: Purple PR for 21 by Adele

- Independent Record Company: Bella Union

- Record Company: XL Recordings

