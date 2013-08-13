By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 12 California billionaire
Elon Musk took the wraps off his vision of a futuristic
"Hyperloop" transport system on Monday, proposing to build a
solar-powered network of crash-proof capsules that would whisk
people from San Francisco to Los Angeles in half an hour.
In a blog post, Musk, the chief executive of electric car
maker Tesla Motors Inc described in detail a system
that, if successful, would do nothing short of revolutionizing
intercity transportation. But first the plan would have to
overcome questions about its safety and financing.
The Hyperloop, which Musk previously described as a cross
between a Concorde, rail gun and air-hockey table, would cost an
estimated $6 billion to build and construction would take 7 to
10 years. Eventually, according to the plan, it would jettison
more than 7 million people a year along one of the U.S. West
Coast's busiest traffic corridors.
As many as 28 passengers could ride in each pod and the
system could even transport vehicles, according to the 57-page
design plan.
Musk, who in the past has hinted at the hopes of building
such a system, proposed the Hyperloop as an alternative to a $68
billion high-speed rail project that's a major priority of
California Governor Jerry Brown. It would be safer, faster, less
expensive and more convenient, Musk said in the blog post.
But not everyone is convinced the project is a good idea.
Jim Powell, a co-inventor of the bullet train and director
of Maglev 2000, which develops high-speed transport systems
using magnetic levitation, said the system would be highly
vulnerable to a terrorist attack or accident.
"The biggest overall problem is the idea of the low pressure
tube from a terrorist standpoint," he told Reuters after taking
an initial look at Musk's specifications. "All a terrorist
driving along the highway has to do is pull over, toss a net of
explosives at it, and then everyone in the tube dies," he said.
Musk said that since the tube will be low- but not
zero-pressure, standard air pumps could easily overcome an air
leak. He also said the transport pods could handle variable air
densities.
Musk may also have neglected to factor in a few costs.
Powell said that since an extensive monitoring system would be
needed to keep track of the tube's pressure, the cost of the
project could double Musk's estimate, coming closer to $12
billion.
QUESTIONS STILL
Musk, who made his name as a PayPal founding member before
going on to start SpaceX and Tesla, envisions capsules departing
every 30 seconds at peak times and traversing the roughly 400
miles between Los Angeles and San Francisco along an elevated
tube erected along the I-5 interstate highway.
The capsules ride an air cushion blasted from "skis"
beneath, propelled via a magnetic linear accelerator.
The expected half-hour travel time for Hyperloop passengers
compares with current travel times of an hour and 15 minutes by
jet, about 5 and a half hours by car, as well as about 2 hours
and 40 minutes via California's planned high-speed rail.
Other major questions remain, notably whether the California
state government will ever approve the massive project, and
whether any private companies are willing to step in and build
it. The design remains theoretical and has yet to be tested in
the field.
Musk has said he is too busy running electric car company
Tesla and rocket manufacturer SpaceX to build the Hyperloop
himself. He said the design plans were open-source, meaning
others can build on them.
On Monday, however, he told reporters on a conference call
he could kick off the project.
"I've come around a little bit on my thinking here," he
said. "Maybe I could do the beginning bit... and then hand it
over to somebody else."
He said he would be willing to put some of his personal
fortune toward the project but stressed that building the
Hyperloop was a low priority for him as he continues to focus
primarily on SpaceX and Tesla.
He also asked the public for help to improve the design.
Corporations have resorted in the past to public assistance on
their products. In 2009, Netflix Inc awarded a cash
prize to a team that succeeded in improving by 10 percent the
accuracy of its system for movie recommendations.