By Gerry Shih
AUSTIN, Texas March 9 Elon Musk, the Silicon
Valley entrepreneur, took yet another swipe at The New York
Times on Saturday, calling the newspaper's critical
review of his Tesla Model S electric car a "low-grade ethics
violation."
Speaking in a wide-ranging interview at the South by
Southwest Conference in Austin, Texas, Musk, a co-founder of
Tesla Motors in 2003, stood by his claim that Times
reporter John Broder intentionally misled readers when he wrote
that the Model S ran out of power sooner than expected during a
drive from Washington D.C. to Boston in winter weather.
Musk, also known for founding PayPal and SpaceX, has claimed
that data logged from Broder's trip showed inconsistencies with
the experience Broder described. He said Saturday that he
regretted providing the data and a rebuttal to Broder's review
to Margaret Sullivan, The Times' public editor, before
publishing it himself.
Sullivan ultimately published a column rebuking Broder for
"casual and imprecise" note-taking, but stood firmly behind the
veteran reporter's integrity, which Musk disputed.
"I would call it a low-grade ethics violation," Musk said.
"Not a Jayson Blair-crazy-fabrication variety, but I would call
it low-grade. It was not in good faith - that's an important
point."
Musk has said Tesla lost $100 million in sales and canceled
orders as a result of the Times' review, but showed no desire to
end a running feud that has titillated the auto, tech and media
industries.
The controversy has revived debate around the performance of
electric cars, particularly in cold weather and over long
distances.
Musk told Reuters in February that he was considering a
public relations campaign to fix "misconceptions" about how the
$60,000 Model S performs in cold weather. At one point following
the Times review, published on February 8, Tesla's market value
plummeted 13 percent, but its stock price has since recovered.
"I have no problem with negative feedback, nor do I have a
problem with critical reviews," Musk said Saturday. "I have a
problem with false reviews."