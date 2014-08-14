Aug 14 Mustek Ltd :

* Headline EPS of 72,85 cents and basic EPS of 78,43 cents reported in previous corresponding period

* FY headline EPS is expected to be between 35 pct and 45 pct higher than headline EPS of 72,85 cents reported in previous corresponding period

* Net asset value per share is expected to be between 855 cents and 865 cents, compared to 762,10 cents as at 30 June 2013