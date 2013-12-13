Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JOHANNESBURG Dec 13 Mustek Ltd : * Says acquisition by Mustek of interest in Sizwe Africa it group proprietary limited * To acquire indirect 26% equity interest in Sizwe Africa it group proprietary ltd for R15.166 million in cash * Says the purchase price is not subject to any performance conditions
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)