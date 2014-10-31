Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 31 Mut AG Messgeraete fuer Medizin und Umwelttechnik :
* Says sales in Q3 of 13.2 million euros
* As per 30 Sept., revenue of about 38.3 million euros, up 34 pct in comparison to last year
* 9-month EBIT of approx. 3.0 million euros (1.9 million euros year ago; +58 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)