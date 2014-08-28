Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 28 mut AG Messgeraete fuer Medizin und Umwelttechnik : * Says H1 EBIT amounted to EUR 2.3 million half-year (EUR 1.3 million, + 77%) * Says Q2 revenue of EUR 11.6 million (previous year: EUR 9.6 million, + 21%) * Says H1 revenue of EUR 25.1 million (last year: EUR 19.4 million, + 30%) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)