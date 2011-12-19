MUMBAI, Dec 19 India's Muthoot Finance Ltd is planning to raise up to 6 billion rupees ($114 million) via a public bond issue, the company said on Monday.

A 24-month investment option will pay 13 percent coupon to different categories of investors, the company, which lends against gold, said in a statement.

The issue also has investment options of 36-month and 60-month maturities, which will both pay a coupon of 13.25 percent, while a 66-month option will pay a coupon of 13.43 percent to different categories of investors, the release said.

The issue, which will open on Dec. 22 and close on Jan. 7, is rated 'CRISIL AA-/Stable' by CRISIL and ' AA- (stable)' by ICRA.

ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank, A.K. Capital and Karvy Investor Services are the lead managers to the issue.

($1=52.8 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)