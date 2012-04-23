* Average fund fee 0.75 pct in 2011 vs 0.77 pct in 2010

April 23 U.S. mutual fund investor paid slightly less in average fees in 2011 as shareholders shifted money to lower-cost funds and share classes, according to two studies released on Monday.

The typical fund investor paid 0.75 percent in expenses for open-end mutual funds in 2011, down from 0.77 percent in 2010 and 0.80 percent the previous two years, Chicago research firm Morningstar Inc said in one report. The average expense ratio last year declined across all major fund asset classes, Morningstar said, except for alternatives - funds that pursue nontraditional investment strategies similar to those used by hedge funds.

Investors paid less on average largely because many chose to move money from more expensive funds within each category to the cheapest, and from stock funds to lower-fee bond funds, Morningstar said.

"There have been some fee cuts over the years - most notably Vanguard's lowered investment minimums for Admiral share classes," Morningstar research director Russel Kinnel wrote in a report posted on the company's website. "But it's the choices made by investors that have had the greatest impact."

Vanguard Group cut the minimum amount required to invest in the lower-cost share class of many of its funds to $10,000 from $100,000 in October, 2010.

Average fund feeds also declined because fund assets have grown for several years, allowing fund managers to capture greater economies of scale.

Separately, the Investment Company Institute, a Washington trade group for the funds industry, said average expenses declined several basis points, or hundreths of a percentage point, across the major types of funds. The biggest drop came in fees on equity funds, which fell to 0.79 percent in 2011 from 0.83 percent in 2010.

The trade group cited causes similar to those mentioned by Morningstar, including rising markets and a demand for index funds, which are generally cheaper than actively managed products. It also cited a shift by investors toward no-load share classes, which tend to have lower-than-average expense ratios. (Reporting By Ross Kerber; editing by Aaron Pressman and Andre Grenon)