* AUM at C$791.7 bln in July, up from C$790.5 bln in June

* Net sales totaled C$566.4 mln in July

* IFIC now includes data from nonmember firms

TORONTO, Aug 15 Canadian mutual fund assets under management rose 0.15 percent in July from June as buying of balanced funds offset a flow out of equity funds, industry figures showed on Monday.

Managed assets in Canada's mutual fund industry rose to C$791.7 billion ($807.9 billion) in July from C$790.5 billion at the end of June, and from C$701.4 billion at the end of July 2010, according to the Investment Funds Institute of Canada.

The month-over-month rise was made up of C$566.4 million in net sales along with about C$2.4 billion in asset growth in long-term mutual funds, which was offset by a market-driven decline in the value of short-term funds.

IFIC said that beginning with its July report, it is supplementing its data with statistics from financial services industry consultant Investor Economics on non-IFIC members in order to better reflect the size and activity of the Canadian mutual fund industry.

Stand-alone funds experienced net redemptions of C$324 million for total assets of C$597.7 billion, while fund-of-funds -- funds that purchase other mutual funds rather than investing directly in underlying securities -- had net sales of C$1.25 billion, and assets of C$161.3 billion.

Looking across asset classes, investors bailed out of equity funds to the tune of C$963.5 billion. Balanced funds, on the other hand, had net sales of C$1.3 billion in the month.

"People aren't leaving the market, they are just redeploying to different asset classes, and apparently balanced is taking majority of it," said Eddy Eng, senior economist at IFIC.

Bond funds had net sales of C$99.9 million, for C$102.7 billion in assets under management. Specialty funds had net sales of C$106 million for total assets of C$19.1 billion.

Total long-term fund assets under management came to C$756.9 billion and money market funds amounted to C$34.8 billion.

($1=$0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)