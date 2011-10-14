* Abigail Johnson becomes chairman of mutual fund arm
* Edward Johnson remains chairman of parent company
By Tim McLaughlin
Oct. 14 In a sign of shifting power inside
Fidelity Investments, Chairman Edward C. Johnson III has
relinquished a central role, giving his daughter Abigail
Johnson the title of chairman of the company's flagship mutual
fund business.
Abigail Johnson in late February became chairman of Fidelity
Management & Research Company, which manages about $700 billion
in discretionary client assets, according to disclosures made
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
That change, until now, slipped by unnoticed in individual
mutual fund prospectuses that have trickled out over the course
of a number of months. But analysts see the title change as yet
another sign that Abigail Johnson is a leading candidate to run
a family-held company with $1.54 trillion in total managed
assets.
"Incrementally, they continue to position her to run the
whole of it because the whole of it will eventually belong to
her," said John Bonnanzio, who edits a newsletter for Fidelity
investors.
Edward "Ned" Johnson is 81 and has been running the parent
company, FMR LLC, since 1977. But in January, he relinquished
his role as trustee and chairman of a board that oversees stock
and income mutual funds. His longtime top lieutenant, FMR Vice
Chairman James Curvey, stepped in as acting chairman. Curvey is
76.
Then about a month later, Abigail Johnson, 49, added the
Fidelity Management & Research chairman's title, according to
disclosures to the SEC. Fidelity spokeswoman Anne Crowley
downplayed the change, describing it as a "corporate
formality."
"Abby has for many years served as director of FMR LLC, the
parent company, and also as vice chairman of the board of
directors for the entire firm," Crowley said in an email
message. "These are much higher profile roles at the parent
company" than the new role at Fidelity Management & Research.
Last year, though, Fidelity fanned the flames of succession
talk when it named Abigail Johnson and Ronald O'Hanley to top
executive roles that essentially split the duties for running
the company. Analysts said the move made sense because of
Fidelity's size and Edward Johnson's age.
"Clearly, (Edward Johnson) is stepping away from Fidelity
duties," Bonnanzio said. "He has to ... It's a big company with
big responsibilities. I don't know too many people in their 80s
who can do all of that."
Indeed, several former Fidelity senior executives who have
left the company in recent years say that Edward Johnson's
duties are more part time than anything else. Of course,
Fidelity has maintained, as recently as May, that the
octogenarian is "active and fully engaged in running the
company and has no plans to retire," according to a company
statement issued then.
Nevertheless, Fidelity last year plucked O'Hanley from the
senior management ranks of Bank of New York Mellon to play a
major role inside the company. He is Fidelity's president of
asset management and corporate services while Abigail Johnson
runs Personal, Workplace and Institutional Services, Fidelity's
largest business organization.
