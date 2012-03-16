March 16 Mutual fund investors warmed up to stocks in February, pumping $22.5 billion into conventional equity funds, the largest amount of net inflows in a year, Thomson Reuters' Lipper unit reported on Friday.

"Equity funds rose fairly steadily during the month as investors shrugged off continued uncertainty surrounding Greece and a new round of saber-rattling over Iran's nuclear intentions, with the subsequent rise in oil prices," Lipper said in its executive summary. "Investors focused instead on better-than-expected earnings reports ... and on improving unemployment reports and economic data."

Lipper said investors were net purchasers of fund assets for the fourth straight month, injecting $52.1 billion into the conventional funds business. That figure excludes exchange-traded funds.

Bond funds had monthly inflows of $30.9 billion, the highest total since August 2010. The $22.5 billion that went into equity funds was the strongest inflow figure since February 2011, Lipper said.

Meanwhile, investors redeemed $1.3 billion from money market funds last month, and ETFs received $12.4 billion in allocations from investors.

U.S. diversified equity funds continued to be problem area, with investors withdrawing a net $2.1 billion. It was the 10th straight month this fund category experienced net redemptions, Lipper said. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; editing by John Wallace)