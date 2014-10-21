FRANKFURT Oct 21 German car and truck maker Daimler is in advanced talks to take a 25 percent stake in Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta IPO-MVAG.MI, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing financial sources in Milan.

Daimler will buy a 25 percent stake in MV Agusta via its AMG performance unit for around 30 million euros ($38.56 million), with an option to raise its stake in exchange for further investments, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.

Neither MV Agusta nor Daimler was immediately available for comment.

A German newspaper had reported in July that Daimler was seeking to acquire a minority stake in MV Agusta, majority owned by Italy's Castiglioni family.

($1 = 0.7801 euro) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in MILAN)