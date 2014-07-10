* Daimler eyes minority stake in MV Agusta -report

* Daimler approached MV Agusta -report

* Daimler declines to comment

FRANKFURT, July 10 The majority owner of MV Agusta, Italy's Castiglioni family, is looking to float up to 30 percent of the Italian motorcycle maker on the stock exchange, German daily Boersen-Zeitung reported on Thursday, citing financial sources in Milan.

It also said that German carmaker Daimler had approached MV Agusta, a rival of Volkswagen's Ducati, in recent weeks, seeking to acquire a minority stake.

MV Agusta Chief Executive and President Giovanni Castiglioni said a year ago that he hoped to be in a position to bring the brand to Milan's stock market in 2015.

A spokesman at Daimler's Stuttgart-based headquarters declined to comment. MV Agusta was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Andreas Cremer, editing by John Stonestreet)