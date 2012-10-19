UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Oct 19 Russian home electronics retailer M.Video said on Friday its board recommended to pay a dividend of 30 roubles ($0.97) per share from nine-month net profit.
The dividend is to be paid before the end of 2012, the company said in a disclosure document.
($1 = 30.7750 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Natalia Ishchenko; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources