MOSCOW Oct 19 Russian home electronics retailer M.Video said on Friday its board recommended to pay a dividend of 30 roubles ($0.97) per share from nine-month net profit.

The dividend is to be paid before the end of 2012, the company said in a disclosure document.

($1 = 30.7750 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Natalia Ishchenko; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)