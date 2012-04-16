MOSCOW, April 16 Russian home electronics and
white goods retailer M.Video said on Monday its
first-quarter sales rose 31 percent, year-on-year, to 39 billion
roubles ($1.32 billion) on the back of improved consumer
confidence.
Same-store sales were up 19 percent in the January through
March period, year-on-year, M.Video said in a statement, up from
a 14 percent rise in the previous quarter.
The company added 6 stores on a net basis in the first
quarter, bringing its total number of outlets to 267.
It plans to open 25-35 stores in 2012.
($1 = 29.5792 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Alfred Kueppers)