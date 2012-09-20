* Controlling shareholder selling 10 pct to lift free float

* Price seen at 255-265 roubles vs 285 rouble market price

* Offering to raise up to 4.77 bln roubles (Adds deal size, CEO comment, details, background)

MOSCOW, Sept 20 Russian electronics retailer M.Video may raise up to 4.77 billion roubles ($153 million) for its main shareholder via a secondary public share offering to be priced at 255-265 roubles a share, a source close to the deal said on Thursday.

The guidance implies a discount of up to 10 percent to Wednesday's closing price of 284.99 roubles per share. By 0827 GMT, shares in M.Video were down 7.1 percent to 264.80 roubles.

M.Video's controlling shareholder Svece, which represents the family interests of M.Video's CEO Alexander Tynkovan, is selling 18 million shares, equal to 10 percent of the total, according to bookrunner Deutsche Bank.

Tynkovan told Reuters on Thursday the share sale aimed to increase the company's free float.

"The company has had good results in the past few years, we have no debts, our only restriction is (stock) liquidity. As a result of this placement our free float will rise by around one third, while we will keep control," Tynkovan said by phone.

He said in an interview with Reuters in May that the company planned to hold a secondary public offering in Moscow once market conditions improved.

The offer has attracted around $80 million in orders, a source close to the matter said, adding the book will close this evening.

M.Video said last month it might pay a special dividend to shareholders in December following strong first-half results.

($1 = 31.2149 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Zlata Garasyuta and Natalia Ishchenko; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies and Mark Potter)