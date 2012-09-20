MOSCOW, Sept 20 Russian electronics retailer M.Video priced its Moscow secondary public offering of 18 million shares at 255 roubles ($8.12) each, at the bottom of its indicated price range, a source close to the deal said on Thursday.

The offering will raise $146 million for the selling shareholder Svece, which represents the interests of M.Video's CEO Alexander Tynkovan's family members.

As a result of the deal, Svece will keep control while the company's free float will rise to around 40 percent.

On Thursday the stock closed at 264.50 roubles.

Deutsche Bank is acting as the sole bookrunner to the offering. (Reporting by Olga Popova, Writing by Maria Kiselyova and Megan Davies)