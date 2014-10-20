Oct 20 MVision Private Equity Advisers said it
appointed Michelle Paisley and Dennis Kwan as managing directors
for its Hong Kong office.
Paisley and Kwan will join founder and chief executive,
Mounir Guen, who recently relocated to Hong Kong, to lead the
firm's expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.
Paisley joins from Macquarie Bank, where she was most
recently a division director in Asian Equities.
Until recently, Kwan was a principal at Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Ltd, Hong Kong. Previously, Kwan held senior operating and
financial management roles in KPMG and Sony.
