* Not ruling out further expansion abroad -CEO
* No current plans to shut down further plants
* Says city of Mannheim is reliable anchor investor
By Christoph Steitz
MANNHEIM, Germany, July 7 MVV Energie
expects profits to recover from next year, its chief executive
said, as Germany's fifth-largest utility banks on investments in
wind and biomass projects to escape a crisis in conventional
power generation.
Hit by a massive decline in wholesale power prices,
Mannheim-based MVV has seen its profits shrink by 14 percent
over the last four fiscal years and like larger peers E.ON
, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall's
German unit, is cutting costs and investing in new
businesses.
For fiscal year 2013/2014, which started on Oct. 1, MVV
expects adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to fall
to the lower third of a 170-185 million euro ($232-252 million)
target range.
"We are convinced that we will be able to get out of this
dip in the coming years. That's not going to be the case this
year, but most certainly after that," Georg Mueller told Reuters
in an interview at the company's headquarters.
MVV has shouldered nearly 400 million euros of investments
to build an energy-from-waste plant and a biomass site in
Britain, both scheduled to become operational next year, which
will help drive the profit recovery, Mueller said.
Apart from being active in Britain, MVV is also present in
the Czech Republic, and in May announced it had formed a joint
venture with French group Semardel to manage energy-from-waste
plants in France.
"We're not ruling out entering further markets in the future
if we are convinced," said Mueller, who joined MVV from RWE in
2009.
He said the company also planned to significantly expand its
onshore wind park portfolio -- currently at 174 megawatt (MW) --
in the coming years, but was not more specific.
NO SHORT-TERM STOCK
MVV will invest 3 billion euros in key areas including
renewable energy and energy efficiency by 2020, about 2.2
billion euros of which has either been invested or decided upon.
"Of course we are working hard to make sure cash-flows will
continue to progress well so we can invest more than the 3
billion euros. But it's too early to say," Mueller said.
The deep crisis in conventional power generation, also
caused by a massive rise in renewable energy and tepid appetite
for electricity across the continent, has led utilities to shut
down or idle thousands of megawatts-worth of plant capacity.
Mueller said MVV has currently no plans for further closures
beyond blocks 3 and 4 at Grosskraftwerk Mannheim (GKM), in which
it holds a 28 percent stake. Larger peers RWE and EnBW own 40
percent and 32 percent in GKM, respectively.
EnBW also has a direct 22.5 percent stake in MVV
but is looking to sell it, something Mueller says will not have
a major impact on MVV's shareholder structure.
With a market value of about 1.54 billion euros, MVV is 50.1
percent-owned by the city of Mannheim, while Cologne-based
utility RheinEnergie holds 16.3 percent. France's GDF
Suez also has a 6.3 percent stake.
"MVV can rely upon the city of Mannheim as an anchor of
stability," Mueller said. "We are not a stock for investors with
short-term expectations."
Shares in the company are down 23 percent since January
2010, underperforming a 6 percent decrease in the STOXX 600
Europe Utilities Index during the same period.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Editing by Catherine Evans)