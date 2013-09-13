LONDON, Sept 13 German group M+W Group said it did not intend to make an offer for oil and gas construction firm Kentz on Friday, a day after rival bidder Amec pulled out of the competition.

Analysts had previously suggested that Kenz might be the target of a bidding war. However, British engineer Amec said on Thursday it would not make an offer for the company, sending Kenz shares down by 9 percent.

M+W Group and Amec submitted offers for Kentz earlier this year, both of which were rejected by Kentz. M+W Group did not say why it had decided against making an offer.

Kentz, a FTSE 250 company, has grown rapidly since it listed in 2008 into a diversified construction company with mining, oil and gas, and infrastructure projects all over the globe.

Amec's rejected offer had valued the company at about 680 million pounds ($1.08 billion) compared to a market capitalization of 561 million pounds before news of the offer.

Shares in Kentz closed at 499 pence on Thursday valuing the company at 588.3 million pounds.