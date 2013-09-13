LONDON, Sept 13 German group M+W Group said it
did not intend to make an offer for oil and gas construction
firm Kentz on Friday, a day after rival bidder Amec
pulled out of the competition.
Analysts had previously suggested that Kenz might be the
target of a bidding war. However, British engineer Amec said on
Thursday it would not make an offer for the company, sending
Kenz shares down by 9 percent.
M+W Group and Amec submitted offers for Kentz earlier this
year, both of which were rejected by Kentz. M+W Group did not
say why it had decided against making an offer.
Kentz, a FTSE 250 company, has grown rapidly since it listed
in 2008 into a diversified construction company with mining, oil
and gas, and infrastructure projects all over the globe.
Amec's rejected offer had valued the company at about 680
million pounds ($1.08 billion) compared to a market
capitalization of 561 million pounds before news of the offer.
Shares in Kentz closed at 499 pence on Thursday valuing the
company at 588.3 million pounds.