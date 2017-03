June 11 Mwana Africa Plc Reg-mwana Africa Plc: Statement Re Bnc Nickel Smelter

* Based on independent study, company plans to have bnc smelter in operation during h1 2015, and contributing to cash flows during calendar 2016

* Overall capital cost to execute restart is estimated to be us$26.5 million