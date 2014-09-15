Sept 15 Mwana Africa Plc :

* Welcomed decision by government of Zimbabwe in its 2014 mid-year fiscal policy review statement to reduce royalty on Zimbabwean gold producers from 7 pct to 5 pct effective October 1, 2014

* Mwana has an 85 pct interest in and operates Freda Rebecca gold mine at Bindura in Zimbabwe's Mashonaland central province

* "Reduction in gold royalty rate will provide a welcome financial boost to Freda Rebecca and Mwana"-CEO