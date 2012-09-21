TREASURIES-Yields rise as traders await Yellen testimony

* Yellen testifies to lawmakers on Tuesday and Wednesday * Economic data this week includes inflation, retail sales * Weaker yen seen adding to pressure on bonds By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 13 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as investors looked ahead to testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday and Wednesday and waited on a busy week of economic data. Investors will be watching for any new indications of when the U.S. central bank will ne